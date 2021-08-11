Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Afentra PLC (LON:AET) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 38,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 917,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.19).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AET shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 103.54 and a quick ratio of 103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.46 million and a P/E ratio of -24.58.

In related news, insider Ian Cloke bought 187,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £30,008.80 ($39,206.69).

About Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

