ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGESY. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

