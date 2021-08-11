Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.