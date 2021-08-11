AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Announces Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

Shares of AGFS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

