Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

