Aidos Kuneen 1-Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.07001292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $623.14 or 0.01341147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00375432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00590840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00345023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00303615 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

