Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

