Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.73. 978,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

