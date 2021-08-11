Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

