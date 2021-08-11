Airbloc One Day Volume Reaches $12,244.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $12,244.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00883345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00112593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00151747 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

