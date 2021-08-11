Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

AIRG stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $185.98 million, a P/E ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 56.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 45.0% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 315.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 70,669 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 96.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airgain by 110.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

