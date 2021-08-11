Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.
AIRG stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $185.98 million, a P/E ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.