Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 155,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.