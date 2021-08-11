AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Hits $34.44 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and $12.25 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00881069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00112273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043369 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

