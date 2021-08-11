Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.95

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.95 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.10 ($1.24), with a volume of 127415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.35 ($1.25).

Several brokerages recently commented on AAF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

