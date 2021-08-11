Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,195,660 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ajax I by 222.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

