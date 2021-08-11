Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Akoustis Technologies worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock worth $103,503. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

