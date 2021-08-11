Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 383,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,411. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

