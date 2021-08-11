Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.24. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 176,103 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AD.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark dropped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$816.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.05.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

