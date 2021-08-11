Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Tigress Financial

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

ACI stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

