Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

