Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.53. Approximately 24,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 124,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

CLIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.41 million and a PE ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.65.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

