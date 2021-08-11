Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0897 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $276.60 million and $618.59 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 225.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00298677 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00155851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,084,564,227 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

