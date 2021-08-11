Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

