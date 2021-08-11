Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.73

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 127813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

