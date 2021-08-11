Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.73

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 127813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.
