Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $623,781.00 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $934,200.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.
Alector stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 479,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
