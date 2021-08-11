Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $623,781.00 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.

Alector stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 479,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

