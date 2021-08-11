Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 2.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 134,549 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

AMLP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 19,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,640. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

