Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $29.72. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $512.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

