Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ARE stock opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 309,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,733,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,828,628. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

