Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

