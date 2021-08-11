Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$51.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$51.12, with a volume of 1,239,857 shares changing hands.

ATD.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

