Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

