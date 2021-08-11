Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Sells $3,056,000.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 155,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,805. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.38.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. Research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

