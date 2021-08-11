Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $768.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

