Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,779. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

ALNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

