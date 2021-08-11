Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 42,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,779. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

