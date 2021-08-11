ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ALE traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,120. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.