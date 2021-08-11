Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 14,654,888 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.10% of ADT worth $186,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 158.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ADT by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

ADT opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

