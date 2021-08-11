Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 271,129 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.20% of Sally Beauty worth $154,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

