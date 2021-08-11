Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $185,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

