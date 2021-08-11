Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.89% of Sealed Air worth $170,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.