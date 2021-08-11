Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203,321 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.37% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $167,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 418,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,896,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $218.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

