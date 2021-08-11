Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.66% of IDACORP worth $180,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in IDACORP by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IDACORP by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 513,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

