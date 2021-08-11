Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 258,725 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $189,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

