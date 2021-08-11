Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 862,409 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.34% of Nomad Foods worth $162,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

