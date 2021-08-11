Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,046,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,695 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.19% of Commercial Metals worth $155,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

