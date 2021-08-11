Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.86% of First Citizens BancShares worth $151,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,568,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $867.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $820.59. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.