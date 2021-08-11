Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900,343 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,202,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.80% of Foot Locker worth $178,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FL opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

