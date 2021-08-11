Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,637 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.74% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $161,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 110.03. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

