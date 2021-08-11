Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $148.02 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of KLA worth $148,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,303 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA stock opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.97. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

