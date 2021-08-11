Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $154.98 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 585.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.12% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $154,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE SPR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.